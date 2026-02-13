The Indian Awaaz

Sri Lanka’s anti-graft authorities crackdown on corruption

Feb 13, 2026

February 13, 2026

Sri Lanka’s anti-graft authorities have intensified enforcement actions with multiple arrests of senior public officials and private individuals over alleged corruption and financial misconduct.

Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested a former Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Motor Traffic, currently attached to the Ministry of Finance, for allegedly approving the unlawful transfer of a motor vehicle without proper registration in 2017. The suspect was produced before court and released on bail.

In a separate case, three individuals, including a former Deputy General Manager (Finance) of state-run Lanka Sathosa Limited, were arrested over the sale of 54,860 kilograms of onions to a private party without Cabinet approval.

Investigators say the transaction violated regulations and caused a loss of about Rs. 17 million to the state.

Meanwhile, the Additional General Manager of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board and a businessman were taken into custody for allegedly misusing project funds exceeding Rs. 12.7 million to lease a luxury vehicle.

