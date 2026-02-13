High-end medical devices being manufactured in India under the PLI Scheme

Last Updated on February 13, 2026 5:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ
The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Promoting Domestic Manufacturing of Medical Devices aims to promote domestic manufacturing of medical devices by attracting large investments for creation of domestic manufacturing capacity and incentivising domestic production. The list of high-end medical devices that are currently being manufactured in the country under the scheme is at Annexure.
Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Smt. Anupriya Patel, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today said that the setting up of a Medical Device Park each in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, under the Scheme for Promotion of Medical Device Parks, is aimed at developing a highly competitive domestic manufacturing ecosystem by creating a state-of-the-art manufacturing ecosystem that offers plug-and-play facilities to greenfield units set up in these parks. Medical Device Parks offer land at substantially subsidised rates, often coupled with exemptions or concessions on stamp duty, which significantly reduces initial capital outlay on land acquisition and project establishment. This upfront cost relief is particularly important for greenfield investors, as it allows a larger share of their capital to be directed towards plant and machinery, technology acquisition, automation and quality systems, rather than land costs and costs of establishing facilities that are being made available as common facilities in these Parks, such as 3D design and printing, electronic assembly, electromagnetic interference and compatibility centre, moulding, sterilisation, biocompatibility testing, toxicology, electronic parts testing, component testing, gamma radiation facility. By providing such facilities on shared basis, the parks eliminate the need for individual companies to invest in expensive, capital-intensive infrastructure that is often under-utilised if set up in-house. This significantly reduces the per-unit cost of manufacturing, testing and validation, while also shortening product development timelines.
The Capacity Building and Skill Development in Medical Device Sector sub-scheme of the Strengthening of Medical Device Industry scheme is currently in the implementation phase. Under this sub-scheme, specialised high-tech manpower is being developed through post-graduate, PG-diploma and skilling programmes in medical devices. Academic institutions under this sub scheme deliver industry-aligned curriculum with hands-on training in medical device design, production, testing and diagnostics, supported by industry exposure, internships and applied research.
So far, 18 projects have been approved, covering over 12 premier institutions, including IITs, NITs, NIPERs, NIMHANS etc. serving to create about 750 high-tech professionals over the next three years.
The Promotion of Research in Pharma-Medtech Sector (PRIP) scheme has been launched by Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide financial assistance for research and development projects of industry, MSMEs and startups in priority areas, including novel medical devices. With a view to help build specific research capacities in medical devices, tapping industry-academia linkage, institutional strengthening of research infrastructure and nurturing of talent pool has been undertaken through the setting up of a Centre of Excellence on medical devices with advanced facilities at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Ahmedabad.
Further, the NIPER Council has set up a NIPER Academia-Industry Coordination Committee as an institutional mechanism to promote strategic coordination between NIPERs and pharmaceuticals and medical devices industry by, among other things, facilitating greater synergies between NIPERs and industry and supporting research-driven growth, innovation, skilling and translation of academic research into industrial applications.
High-end medical devices being manufactured in India under the PLI Scheme
1.Rotational Cobalt Machine
2.Linear Accelerator (LINAC)
3.Laser Ablation System
4.CT Scan
5.MRI
6.MRI Coils
7.Mammography
8.X-ray equipment
9.X- Ray including Fixed Line Frequency (LF) and High Frequency (HF) X-Ray Product
10.C-arm/ Surgical X-Ray C-Arm
11.Cath-Lab
12.PET Detector
13.Digital X-Ray Flat Pannel Detector
14.X – Ray Panels
15.Anesthesia Workstation
16.Anesthesia Unit Ventilators
17.Dialyzer
18.Dialysis Machine
19.Haemodialysis Catheter
20.Peritoneal Dialysis Kits
21.Oxygen Concentrators
22.High Flow Oxygen Devices
23.Intensive Care Ventilators
24.Emergency Ventilators
25.ECG
26.Patient Monitoring System / Patient Monitors
27.Multi-Parameter Monitor
28.Defibrillators / Automated External Defibrillators (AED
29.Bi-Phasic Defibrillators
30.Stress Test System
31.Hip Implants
32.Knee implants
33.Trauma Implants
34.PTCA Balloon Dilation Catheter / PTCA Balloon Catheter/Drug Eluting Balloons
35.Heart Valves
36.Stents/Drug Eluting Stents
37.Intravascular Lithotripsy Catheter System
38.Endocutter