High-end medical devices being manufactured in India under the PLI Scheme

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Promoting Domestic Manufacturing of Medical Devices aims to promote domestic manufacturing of medical devices by attracting large investments for creation of domestic manufacturing capacity and incentivising domestic production. The list of high-end medical devices that are currently being manufactured in the country under the scheme is at Annexure.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Smt. Anupriya Patel, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today said that the setting up of a Medical Device Park each in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, under the Scheme for Promotion of Medical Device Parks, is aimed at developing a highly competitive domestic manufacturing ecosystem by creating a state-of-the-art manufacturing ecosystem that offers plug-and-play facilities to greenfield units set up in these parks. Medical Device Parks offer land at substantially subsidised rates, often coupled with exemptions or concessions on stamp duty, which significantly reduces initial capital outlay on land acquisition and project establishment. This upfront cost relief is particularly important for greenfield investors, as it allows a larger share of their capital to be directed towards plant and machinery, technology acquisition, automation and quality systems, rather than land costs and costs of establishing facilities that are being made available as common facilities in these Parks, such as 3D design and printing, electronic assembly, electromagnetic interference and compatibility centre, moulding, sterilisation, biocompatibility testing, toxicology, electronic parts testing, component testing, gamma radiation facility. By providing such facilities on shared basis, the parks eliminate the need for individual companies to invest in expensive, capital-intensive infrastructure that is often under-utilised if set up in-house. This significantly reduces the per-unit cost of manufacturing, testing and validation, while also shortening product development timelines.

The Capacity Building and Skill Development in Medical Device Sector sub-scheme of the Strengthening of Medical Device Industry scheme is currently in the implementation phase. Under this sub-scheme, specialised high-tech manpower is being developed through post-graduate, PG-diploma and skilling programmes in medical devices. Academic institutions under this sub scheme deliver industry-aligned curriculum with hands-on training in medical device design, production, testing and diagnostics, supported by industry exposure, internships and applied research.

So far, 18 projects have been approved, covering over 12 premier institutions, including IITs, NITs, NIPERs, NIMHANS etc. serving to create about 750 high-tech professionals over the next three years.

The Promotion of Research in Pharma-Medtech Sector (PRIP) scheme has been launched by Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide financial assistance for research and development projects of industry, MSMEs and startups in priority areas, including novel medical devices. With a view to help build specific research capacities in medical devices, tapping industry-academia linkage, institutional strengthening of research infrastructure and nurturing of talent pool has been undertaken through the setting up of a Centre of Excellence on medical devices with advanced facilities at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Ahmedabad.

Further, the NIPER Council has set up a NIPER Academia-Industry Coordination Committee as an institutional mechanism to promote strategic coordination between NIPERs and pharmaceuticals and medical devices industry by, among other things, facilitating greater synergies between NIPERs and industry and supporting research-driven growth, innovation, skilling and translation of academic research into industrial applications.

High-end medical devices being manufactured in India under the PLI Scheme

1.Rotational Cobalt Machine

2.Linear Accelerator (LINAC)

3.Laser Ablation System

4.CT Scan

5.MRI

6.MRI Coils

7.Mammography

8.X-ray equipment

9.X- Ray including Fixed Line Frequency (LF) and High Frequency (HF) X-Ray Product

10.C-arm/ Surgical X-Ray C-Arm

11.Cath-Lab

12.PET Detector

13.Digital X-Ray Flat Pannel Detector

14.X – Ray Panels

15.Anesthesia Workstation

16.Anesthesia Unit Ventilators

17.Dialyzer

18.Dialysis Machine

19.Haemodialysis Catheter

20.Peritoneal Dialysis Kits

21.Oxygen Concentrators

22.High Flow Oxygen Devices

23.Intensive Care Ventilators

24.Emergency Ventilators

25.ECG

26.Patient Monitoring System / Patient Monitors

27.Multi-Parameter Monitor

28.Defibrillators / Automated External Defibrillators (AED

29.Bi-Phasic Defibrillators

30.Stress Test System

31.Hip Implants

32.Knee implants

33.Trauma Implants

34.PTCA Balloon Dilation Catheter / PTCA Balloon Catheter/Drug Eluting Balloons

35.Heart Valves

36.Stents/Drug Eluting Stents

37.Intravascular Lithotripsy Catheter System

38.Endocutter