No deaths have been reported due to codeine-based cough syrup: J P Nadda

Feb 13, 2026

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda has said that no deaths have been reported due to the consumption of codeine-based cough syrup in the country.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha today, Mr Nadda said that whenever any case of death linked to a drug comes to light, the government immediately orders an inspection.

He stated that if any medicine is found unfit for human consumption, it is promptly recalled from the market.

The Minister emphasised that a well-established regulatory procedure is in place to ensure drug safety, and it is being strictly followed by the government.

