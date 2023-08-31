इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2023 08:49:01      انڈین آواز

Sri Lanka: World Sanskrit Day is being celebrated in Colombo

World Sanskrit Day was celebrated in Colombo, Sri Lanka by the cultural arm of the High Commission of India, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC). The event, held at the Bandaranaike Centre for International Studies, marked the silver jubilee of SVCC and featured a collaborative effort with several prestigious Sri Lankan universities. High Commissioner Gopal Baglay inaugurated the event, while Sri Lanka’s State Minister for Higher Education, Dr. Suren Raghavan graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The gathering united Sanskrit enthusiasts from various parts of Sri Lanka, including students, scholars, and esteemed veteran Sanskrit experts.

Sanskrit is among the oldest surviving languages and is a sacred language in several traditions. It is a repository of ancient knowledge including the Vedas and other renowned literary works such as the Yoga Shastra. Sanskrit is also known as the mother of many present-day languages such as Hindi and Sinhala.

This celebration of Sanskrit underscores the profound cultural and linguistic ties between India and Sri Lanka, emphasizing the importance of Sanskrit as a shared heritage.

