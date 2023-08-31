इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2023 08:48:12      انڈین آواز

Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh addressed event “G20 Summit : Dhaka to New Delhi”

Published On: By

WEB DESK

The High Commissioner in Bangladesh Pranay Verma today said in Dhaka that India’s invitation to Bangladesh as a guest country to G20 reflects the great importance India attaches to Bangladesh as a close friend and partner.

He was addressing an event titled “G20 Summit : Dhaka to New Delhi” organized by Bangladesh Ministry of foreign affairs to mark Bangladesh’s participation at the G-20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on 9-10 September 2023 under India’s Presidency.

The event was chaired by the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A K Abdul Momen and joined by members of the diplomatic corps and senior officials.

The High Commissioner Verma said that India was looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi for the G-20 Summit.

High Commissioner Verma thanked Bangladesh, as India’s closest neighbor and most special friend, for actively joining and enriching the G-20 deliberations in different domains throughout the year and for making India’s G-20 presidency a great success.

The High Commissioner noted, India has made special efforts to bring the aspirations and perspectives of the Global South into the priorities and deliberations of G-20.

Mr. Verma added that during its G-20 Presidency, India has strived to shape the global agenda based on the vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

The event included panel discussions by diplomats, officials and experts on three key priority areas of India’s G-20 Presidency: Women-led Development, Digital Public Infrastructures, and Lifestyle for Environment & Green Development.

