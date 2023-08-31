इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2023 08:48:19      انڈین آواز

Iran warns Israel that it will face retaliation for its airstrike on Syria

Published On:

WEB DESK

Iran warns Israel that it will face retaliation for its airstrike on Syria. Iran’s Foreign Minister condemned on 30th August an Israeli airstrike on the international airport of the Syrian city of Aleppo, saying such attacks would eventually face retaliation. Hossein Amirabdollahian made his comments during a news conference in the Syrian capital, Damascus, where he was beginning a two-day visit. On Monday, an Israeli airstrike damaged Aleppo’s airport, putting the runway out of service. The airport has been targeted several times this year, including two attacks in March that also put it out of service.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations. Often the strikes target Syrian military forces or Iranian-backed groups.

Israel has targeted airports and sea ports in the government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

