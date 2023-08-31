Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visits market in Tokyo & speaks with seafood exporters

WEB DESK

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visited a wholesale market in Tokyo this morning and vowed to draw up support measures for those affected by China’s suspension of Japanese seafood imports. He visited the Toyosu market and spoke with middle traders who export seafood. China strongly opposes Japan’s release of treated and diluted water from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea. In retaliation Beijing has halted all imports of Japanese marine products. China has been the largest importer of Japanese seafood. Last year, Japan exported marine products worth 595 million dollars.

The traders said businesses that rely on exports have been hit hard, but there has been no noticeable impact on domestic transactions. They asked the Prime Minister to take steps to expand sales to Europe and the United States and promote domestic consumption.