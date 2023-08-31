इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2023 08:48:26      انڈین آواز

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visits market in Tokyo & speaks with seafood exporters

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visited a wholesale market in Tokyo this morning and vowed to draw up support measures for those affected by China’s suspension of Japanese seafood imports. He visited the Toyosu market and spoke with middle traders who export seafood. China strongly opposes Japan’s release of treated and diluted water from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea. In retaliation Beijing has halted all imports of Japanese marine products. China has been the largest importer of Japanese seafood. Last year, Japan exported marine products worth 595 million dollars.

The traders said businesses that rely on exports have been hit hard, but there has been no noticeable impact on domestic transactions. They asked the Prime Minister to take steps to expand sales to Europe and the United States and promote domestic consumption.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

انڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک:ترقی کی راہو ں پر مسلسل گامزن

جاوید اخترانڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک(آئی پی پی بی) کا قیام بینکنگ ...

چھوٹے کاروباریوں کو روکاوٹ سے پاک قرض کی فراہمی

اے ایم اینبہت چھوٹی، چھوٹی اور اوسط درجے کی صنعتوں (ایم ایس ا ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO: Chandrayaan rover detects Sulphur, other elements on Moon

AMN The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the fi ...

ISRO to launch ‘Aditya L1’ mission to study sun on 2nd September from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO's Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched ...

@Powered By: Logicsart