Sri Lanka to hand over debt restructuring programme report to IMF in August 2022: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told the Parliament today that first round of discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been a success, but the assistance depends on the debt restructuring programme.

Local media reports that making a special statement in the house, Mr. Wickremesinghe said, Sri Lanka, will hand over a debt restructuring programme report to IMF in August this year.

He said, the government has held talks with the IMF on many occasions before. However, the situation is different this time from all those previous occasions. They are now participating in the negotiations as a bankrupt country.

The Prime Minister said, government is working to control inflation. Mr. Wickremesinghe said, by the end of this year, inflation will rise to 60 per cent. This is mainly due to the increase in the prices of goods in the world and the fall in the value of the rupee, he added.

On other hand, a protest was held last evening in front of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s residence in Colombo yesterday, demanding him to resign immediately if he cannot solve the country’s crisis.