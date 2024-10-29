Sri Lanka: Stage for upcoming General Elections on Nov 14

AMN

In Sri Lanka, the National Election Commission has announced that over 13 thousand polling stations and over 2000 counting centres will be set up across the island for the upcoming General elections. The island nation will hold the general elections to elect 225 Members of Parliament on the 14th of November which was necessitated after the newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake dissolved the house last month.The poll body in Sri Lanka noted that out of 13,421 polling stations, the highest number of 1212 will be in Gampaha District while Mannar District will have 98 polling stations. The Election Commission also confirmed that 17.43 million voters are eligible to participate in the parliamentary elections. Meanwhile, Postal Voting for government employees is scheduled for the 30th of this month and the 1st and 4th of next month.