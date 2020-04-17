Sri lanka registers only three COVID positive cases today

WEB DESK

Sri lanka has registered only three COVID positive cases today as there are 164 active cases under treatment while 70 people have recovered from the total 241 infections so far. There were no cases registered yesterday while four cases were registered the earlier day. The virus has caused seven fatalities and the country is under curfew to fight the pandemic.

The country has been ranked ninth in the Global Response to Infectious Diseases (GRID) index, as part of study conducted by an institute in Australia. Sri Lankan government said, it is an index designed to rank the efficiency and effectiveness of the leadership of the country and preparedness of its health system to combat COVID-19.

President office said in a statement, the government has begun its return to normalcy. It said, if the current progression continues, the schools and universities can open by mid May and hoped that general elections too could be held before June. The general elections were earlier scheduled for 25th of this month but was postponed due to the COVID crisis.