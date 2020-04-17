Saudi Arabia installs thermal scanners to monitor those who enter Medina

AMN

Ahead of the Holy Ramadan month, the Govt of Saudi Arabia has installed thermal scanners to monitor the body temperature of all those who enter the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Saudi Press Agency reported today that the move is part of the efforts made by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The thermal imaging devices can scan the body temperate of 25 people at a time within a distance of 9 meters.

The thermal scanners save and store images and temperatures in their storage memory for a month, allowing them to be retrieved when needed remotely on screens and mobile devices by experts.

The Kingdom had halted prayers in the outer courtyards of the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina last month as part of the efforts to the slow the spread of the virus. The King of Saudi Arabia is the Custodian of the two Holy mosques.

Friday prayers and other main prayers were also suspended last month in mosques across the country.

Earlier this month Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew in the Muslim holy cities of Makkah and Medina, extending measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded 6,380 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths. 990 people have recovered.