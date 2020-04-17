Latest News

5,25,884 people recovered from coronavirus
Bihar govt launches door to door screening in 8,000 villages
COVID 19: death toll rises to1,38,487
All passenger train services fully cancelled across the nation till 3rd May
Death toll rises to 420 in India
US loses more than 20m jobs since mid-March
EU offers ‘heartfelt apology’ to Italy over virus
Free children from lockdown, says Spanish mayor

17 Apr 2020
Saudi Arabia installs thermal scanners to monitor those who enter Medina

Published On: By

AMN

Ahead of the Holy Ramadan month, the Govt of Saudi Arabia has installed thermal scanners to monitor the body temperature of all those who enter the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Saudi Press Agency reported today that the move is part of the efforts made by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The thermal imaging devices can scan the body temperate of 25 people at a time within a distance of 9 meters.

The thermal scanners save and store images and temperatures in their storage memory for a month, allowing them to be retrieved when needed remotely on screens and mobile devices by experts.

The Kingdom had halted prayers in the outer courtyards of the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina last month as part of the efforts to the slow the spread of the virus. The King of Saudi Arabia is the Custodian of the two Holy mosques.

Friday prayers and other main prayers were also suspended last month in mosques across the country.

Earlier this month Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew in the Muslim holy cities of Makkah and Medina, extending measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded 6,380 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths. 990 people have recovered.

