Sri Lanka Presidential and Parliamentary elections to be held next year

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced that the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the island nation will be held next year. Addressing the Parliament today, Mr. Wickremesinghe assured that the two elections will not be postponed.

The President further said that the local and provincial council elections could be conducted the following year, adding that there were no issues in carrying it out.

The elections to elect councilors to 340 local government bodies were postponed since March last year.

