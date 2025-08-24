Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sri Lanka hosts International Kite Festival 2025

Aug 24, 2025
In Sri Lanka, Colombo’s Galle Face Green was transformed into a spectacle of colour today as the city hosted the International Kite Festival 2025, drawing participants from across the world.

The event, organised by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau with Derana Media Network, saw 55 international kite flyers from 25 countries join 500 local participants in a day of competitive artistry and cultural celebration.

Several leading stunt kite performers dazzled crowds with precision aerobatic routines.

Colombo kite festival has evolved into an international attraction under the Colombo Destination Branding Project.

