Speaker Om Birla, Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurate Bharat Parv 2026 at Red Fort 

Jan 26, 2026

January 26, 2026

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today inaugurated the six-day national culture and tourism festival Bharat Parv 2026 at Red Fort in New Delhi. During the event, Mr Birla said that this festival will serve as a platform for strengthening India’s cultural heritage. He said that through this festival, people will get to witness the culture of different states and regions. Mr Birla added that this initiative will play a crucial role in increasing the tourism potential of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat noted that through this festival, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the country’s traditions, folk arts, crafts, cuisines, and tourism destinations, thereby strengthening people’s connection with the nation’s heritage.

The event will see participation from 34 State Tourism Pavilions and 24 Central Ministry stalls, and leading institutions and organisations from across the country.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝟕𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐔𝐀𝐄, Saudi Arabia

Jan 26, 2026
Nepali Congress emerges as largest party in Upper House

Jan 26, 2026
Indian diaspora celebrates Republic Day with national fervour across the globe

Jan 26, 2026

