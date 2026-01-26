Trump, Xi Jinping, President and other world leaders extend warm greetings to India on its 77th Republic Day

Last Updated on January 26, 2026 9:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron have extended warm greetings to India on its 77th Republic Day.

Mr Trump called New Delhi and Washington the world’s oldest and largest democracies, and praised India’s growing global engagement. Several US governors are encouraging residents to recognise the achievements of the Indian and Indian-American communities and the enduring bonds of friendship. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also conveyed his greetings, stating in an official press statement that the United States and India share a historic bond. He highlighted close cooperation between the two countries in areas such as defence, energy, critical minerals and emerging technologies. Rubio said engagement between the two nations is multi-layered, including through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), and stressed that the India-US relationship has delivered real results for both countries and for the Indo-Pacific region. He expressed optimism about continuing to work together to advance shared objectives in the year ahead.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu, noting that over the past year, China-India relations have continued to improve and develop in a manner that aligns with the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples. He described the relationship between the two countries as vital for promoting world peace and prosperity. Mr Xi emphasised that China has always believed that being good neighbours, friends and partners who support each other’s success, and achieving the ideal of the dragon and the elephant dancing together, is the right choice for both nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a social media post, greeted the Indian Republic Day and shared a throwback selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the 75th Republic Day celebrations in 2024, when he was the Chief Guest.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described her presence as a Chief guest in today’s Republic Day celebrations as an honour of a lifetime. She said, a successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure, which benefits all of us.