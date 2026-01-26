Indian diaspora celebrates Republic Day with national fervour across the globe

Last Updated on January 26, 2026 9:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Maẕhab nahīṉ sikhātā āpas meṉ bair rakhnā Hindī haiṉ ham, wat̤an hai Hindositāṉ hamārā

The Indian diaspora across the world celebrated India’s 77th Republic Day with enthusiasm at Indian missions abroad, where the national tricolour was unfurled, and patriotic fervour was on full display.

In Beijing, China, Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat unfurled the tricolour and read excerpts from President Droupadi Murmu’s address. The celebrations featured chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai. While in Shanghai, Consul General Pratik Mathur hoisted the flag at an event attended by over 400 members of the Indian diaspora, Chinese community and diplomatic corps.

In Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended Republic Day greetings to India, highlighting India-US close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region.

Britain’s King Charles III has conveyed warm Republic Day greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and the people of India, praising the enduring India-UK partnership rooted in shared Commonwealth values. He also congratulated India on securing the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

In Singapore, Indian High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule led the Indian diaspora community in celebrating Republic Day with the reading of the President’s address. Students from the Indian schools performed cultural dance, and the Sarang helicopter squad, who arrived for next week’s Singapore Airshow, also participated in the programme.

In Japan, Ambassador-designate Nagma M Mallick unfurled the national flag at the Embassy of India, followed by the national anthem and reading of the President’s address.

And in Sri Lanka, High Commissioner Santosh Jha unfurled the flag at India House and paid tributes at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) memorial. Celebrations included patriotic performances by the Sri Lankan Navy and classical dance tributes to Vande Mataram. Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa also conveyed greetings, praising India’s enduring commitment to democracy.