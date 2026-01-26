The Indian Awaaz

 Dr Jitendra Singh felicitates scientists & researchers at Prithvi Bhawan 

Jan 26, 2026

MoES Dr Jitendra Singh hosts special felicitation ceremony to honour scientists & researchers at Prithvi Bhawan 

AMN / NEW DELHI

Minister of State for Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh hosted a special felicitation ceremony to honour the dedicated scientists and researchers associated with India’s pioneering Deep Ocean Mission at Prithvi Bhawan in New Delhi today. These distinguished individuals were invited by the Government as Special Guests to witness the grand Republic Day Parade 2026. 

Interacting with the gathering, Dr Singh lauded the scientists for their relentless pursuit of knowledge and innovation, which has positioned India at the forefront of deep-sea exploration.

The scientists and researchers expressed their gratitude for the honour and reaffirmed their dedication to achieving the Deep Ocean Mission’s objectives. On the occasion, Director General of IMD, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and researchers and scientists from biotechnology, space, atomic energy and startups were also present.

