Southwest Monsoon to arrive in Kerala ahead of its normal due date; NDMA reviews situation ahead of Monsoon

AMN

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on 27th of this month. This year, the onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be earlier than normal date of onset. Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on 1st of June with a standard deviation of about seven days.

India Meteorological Department, in its forecast, has said that in the Indian monsoon region, initial monsoon rains are experienced over south Andaman Sea.

The monsoon winds then advance north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal. As per the normal dates of monsoon onset, the southwest monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea around 22nd of May.

In association with enhanced cross-equatorial winds, conditions are becoming favorable for advance of Southwest Monsoon into South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, around 15th of this month.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has held a review meeting on the Pre-Monsoon situation for the South-West Monsoon. The meeting reviewed the state of Disaster Management Plans of 19 States and Union Territories.

Discussion was held on ensuring functionality of State Emergency Operation Centres and District Emergency Operation Centres round the clock during the entire year. In the meeting, the Indian Meteorological Department informed that the South-West Monsoon is likely to be normal this year.

The NDRF has already in consultation with States and Union Territories planned for pre-monsoon deployment for most vulnerable areas with respect to flooding. Based on the recommendations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adoption of the concept of Decision Support System with Integrated Flood Early Warning System was discussed in the meeting.

Danger and Warning levels of Reservoirs and Dams were also reviewed. In the meeting, the new emerging threats of flooding of sand mines and coal mines were also discussed along with the deployment of ‘Aapda Mitra’ volunteers to help manage disasters at various levels in districts and states.

Besides, timely procurement and storing of gears and equipments, impact-based urban flood forecasting and areas prone to flash floods were also highlighted.

This meeting was a follow up to the review of the Heat Wave and Monsoon preparedness meeting held by the Prime Minister last week. The meeting was attended by officers and scientists from IMD, National Remote Sensing Centre, Central Water Commission, National Disaster Response Force, Indian Coast Guard and other senior officials.