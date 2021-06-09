Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Southwest monsoon roam Mumbai

AMN / WEB DESK

The southwest monsoon has covered 35 percent of Maharashtra and it is expected to cover the whole state by the 11th to the 13th of June.

The monsoon is yet to set in over Mumbai, Dhule, Nashik and Marathwada in the state.

Mumbai and many other districts are experiencing pre monsoon showers and spells of rain.

Heavy rain lashed Raigad district on Tuesday.

The district recorded 164.80 ml rainfall in last 24 hours.

IMD official Shubhangi Bhute has said that monsoon is expected to arrive in Mumbai within the next 24 hours due to favourable conditions.

Meanwhile IMD has issued for heavy to very heavy rain on the 11th and 12th of June in Mumbai and also in coastal districts of Maharashtra.

Indian cricketers to get three-week break after WTC final

The Indian team management has decided to give a three-week break to its players after the World Test Champion ...

7-member Indian Swimming squad to take part in Olympic Qualifying events in Serbia

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A 7-member Swimming team, including Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash will ta ...

Indian Archers set-off to Paris for World Cup Stage-3

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A four member Indian women archery team accompanied by five officials is in P ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

