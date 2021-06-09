Southwest monsoon roam Mumbai

AMN / WEB DESK

The southwest monsoon has covered 35 percent of Maharashtra and it is expected to cover the whole state by the 11th to the 13th of June.

The monsoon is yet to set in over Mumbai, Dhule, Nashik and Marathwada in the state.

Mumbai and many other districts are experiencing pre monsoon showers and spells of rain.

Heavy rain lashed Raigad district on Tuesday.

The district recorded 164.80 ml rainfall in last 24 hours.

IMD official Shubhangi Bhute has said that monsoon is expected to arrive in Mumbai within the next 24 hours due to favourable conditions.

Meanwhile IMD has issued for heavy to very heavy rain on the 11th and 12th of June in Mumbai and also in coastal districts of Maharashtra.