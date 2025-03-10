Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea, US begin annual joint military exercises

Mar 10, 2025

WEB DESK

South Korea and the United States today began their annual joint military exercises, but they paused live-fire training. Seoul is investigating how two of its fighter jets mistakenly bombed a civilian area during a warm-up drill last week.

The modified Freedom Shield exercise, which combines computer simulations and field training and runs through March 20, drew the condemnation of North Korea. Pyongyang issued a statement calling the drill a dangerous provocative act that increases the risks of military conflict.

About 30 people were injured, two of them seriously, when two South Korean KF-16 fighter jets mistakenly fired eight MK-82 bombs on a civilian area in Pocheon, a town near the North Korean border. The bombing occurred while South Korean and US forces were engaging in a live-fire drill ahead of the larger Freedom Shield exercise.

