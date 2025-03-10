Israel cuts power to Gaza, impacting water supply as ceasefire negotiations continue

WEB DESK

Israel cut off the electricity supply to Gaza, affecting a desalination plant producing drinking water for part of the arid territory. Israel last week suspended supplies of goods to the territory of more than two million Palestinians.

Israel is pressing the militant group Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of their ceasefire. That phase ended last weekend. Israel wants Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce. Israel has said it will send a delegation to Qatar today to advance the negotiations. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement, said Tel Aviv has accepted the invitation of the mediating countries, backed by the US.