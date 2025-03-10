Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel cuts power to Gaza, impacting water supply as ceasefire negotiations continue

Mar 10, 2025

WEB DESK

Israel cut off the electricity supply to Gaza, affecting a desalination plant producing drinking water for part of the arid territory. Israel last week suspended supplies of goods to the territory of more than two million Palestinians.

Israel is pressing the militant group Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of their ceasefire. That phase ended last weekend. Israel wants Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce. Israel has said it will send a delegation to Qatar today to advance the negotiations. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement, said Tel Aviv has accepted the invitation of the mediating countries, backed by the US.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel plans to establish ‘migration administration’ for relocating Gazans

Mar 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Argentina: At least 16 dead, dozens missing as heavy rains flood Bahía Blanca

Mar 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Thousands hit Kathmandu streets to welcome as former King Gyanendra Shah

Mar 10, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel plans to establish ‘migration administration’ for relocating Gazans

10 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Argentina: At least 16 dead, dozens missing as heavy rains flood Bahía Blanca

10 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Thousands hit Kathmandu streets to welcome as former King Gyanendra Shah

10 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel cuts power to Gaza, impacting water supply as ceasefire negotiations continue

10 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!