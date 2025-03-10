Nepal: Thousands hit Kathmandu streets to welcome as former King Gyanendra Shah

Since the abolition of monarchy in Nepal in 2008, former king Gyanendra Shah has been ritually releasing statements on the eve of some special occasions such as the Democracy Day.

AMN / KATHMANDU

Thousands of pro-monarchists hit the streets of Kathmandu to welcome former King Gyanendra Shah upon his arrival from his visits to the western parts of the country yesterday. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and organisations supporting the monarchy welcomed the former king as he exited the main gate of Tribhuvan International Airport.

The gathering of supporters caused a huge road jam. Security was beefed up around the Airport to control the crowd. Members of the House of Representatives have shown their concern regarding a few sections trying to reinstate the dethroned Monarch when the monarchy was abolished by public movement after 250 years of the King’s rule.

Responding to the pro-monarchist crowd and groups promoting the reinstatement of the Monarchy, there was a discussion in a special hour in the House of Representatives. The leaders of the major political parties in the House of Representatives (HoR) have urged one and all not to be swayed by the activities for the reinstatement of the monarchy. Speaking at a special hour of the National Assembly, Tul Prasad Bishwakarma of Rashtriya Janamorcha said that Monarchy can’t be an alternative to the republic. Chief Whip of Nepali Congress Shyam Kumar Ghimire said that welcome and greetings to the former king, Gyanendra Shah, from his well-wishers and supporters, should be taken as a normal issue. But the way his supporters are taking to the streets and causing road jams to reinstate the monarchy is objectionable. Likewise, the Chief Whip of CPN (UML) in HoR, Mahesh Kumar Bartaula, said the alternative to democracy is democracy and republic. In a democracy, people have the choice to elect their representatives and punish them every five years if the parties and their representatives make mistakes. He viewed that the activities taking place in the name of the former king had ignited anarchy, fuelling political instability. Stating that the monarchy was dethroned from the people’s movement. The best and highest level of governance is a democratic republic, and the issues on the governance could be resolved from within the system. Meanwhile, the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) and Rashtriya Swatantra Party of Nepal emphasised that some sections are cashing in on people’s disenchantment towards government and political parties. Monarchy can not be an alternative to a republic at all.