Argentina: At least 16 dead, dozens missing as heavy rains flood Bahía Blanca

In Argentina, heavy rains that flooded the city of Bahía Blanca have killed at least 16 people. Officials said that rescue teams were searching for dozens of others reported missing, including two girls and two adults. Authorities said they were swept away by floodwaters unleashed by rains that began pelting the city on Friday. More than 1,450 people, including patients from a local hospital, have been evacuated from the city.

Bahía Blanca has recorded approximately 300 millimetres of rainfall in recent days double its historical monthly average of 129 millimetres.