Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Argentina: At least 16 dead, dozens missing as heavy rains flood Bahía Blanca

Mar 10, 2025

In Argentina, heavy rains that flooded the city of Bahía Blanca have killed at least 16 people. Officials said that rescue teams were searching for dozens of others reported missing, including two girls and two adults. Authorities said they were swept away by floodwaters unleashed by rains that began pelting the city on Friday. More than 1,450 people, including patients from a local hospital, have been evacuated from the city.

Bahía Blanca has recorded approximately 300 millimetres of rainfall in recent days double its historical monthly average of 129 millimetres.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel plans to establish ‘migration administration’ for relocating Gazans

Mar 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Thousands hit Kathmandu streets to welcome as former King Gyanendra Shah

Mar 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel cuts power to Gaza, impacting water supply as ceasefire negotiations continue

Mar 10, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel plans to establish ‘migration administration’ for relocating Gazans

10 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Argentina: At least 16 dead, dozens missing as heavy rains flood Bahía Blanca

10 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Thousands hit Kathmandu streets to welcome as former King Gyanendra Shah

10 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel cuts power to Gaza, impacting water supply as ceasefire negotiations continue

10 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!