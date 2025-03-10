Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Israel plans to establish ‘migration administration’ for relocating Gazans

Mar 10, 2025

web desk

Israel is working to establish a migration administration to facilitate the relocation of Palestinian residents from the Gaza Strip. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a key member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, made the remarks during a parliamentary conference yesterday.

During the conference, Smotrich said that preparations are underway to create a migration authority within the Defence Ministry. He claimed that if 10 thousand people were relocated per day, it would take approximately six months to move Gaza’s entire population of around 2 million. He also noted that Israel is coordinating with the U.S. administration to identify potential destination countries for Gazan migrants.

Smotrich further discussed US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Gaza Riviera Plan,” which includes a U.S. takeover of Gaza, the relocation of its residents, and its transformation into a Middle Eastern Riviera. Although the controversial plan, introduced in early February, has faced widespread criticism, Netanyahu and several Israeli ministers have expressed support for it.

