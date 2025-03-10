India-Cambodia hold 3rd Foreign Office Consultations in Siem Reap

The 3rd India-Cambodia Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) were held in Siem Reap, Cambodia today. The consultations were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere and provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political cooperation, trade and investment, defence and security, development assistance, heritage conservation and restoration and consular issues. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. The Ministry of External Affairs in its statement said that both nations expressed satisfaction with the progress made across various sectors of bilateral engagement and agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation including in health and digital technologies. The Indian delegation was led by Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) and the Cambodian delegation was led by Secretary of State in Foreign Affairs Ministry and International Cooperation, Dr. UN Kheang. Cambodia is an important pillar in India’s Act East Policy and Vision of the Indo-Pacific. Cambodia is also a key partner of India in the Global South.

