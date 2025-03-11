Mexico: 32 killed in two separate bus accidents

AMN

At least 32 people were killed in two separate bus accidents in Mexico yesterday. In southern Mexico’s Oaxaca state, a bus overturned on a highway, killing 18 people, while twelve others were hospitalized. Mexican media reported that the victims were supporters of the ruling left-wing party, returning from a Sunday Rally in Mexico City where President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke against US President Donald Trump’s trade tariff policy.

While in northern Mexico, 14 people died when a bus carrying passengers from Texas collided with a tractor-trailer and caught fire. Of the 24 people on board, only 10 survived.

Deadly road accidents are common in Mexico due to high speeds, poor road conditions, and driver fatigue. At least 15,000 people die in traffic accidents each year, according to multiple sources.