Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian air defences shoot down 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 regions

Mar 11, 2025

WEB DESK

The Russian military today announced that its air defences shot down 337 Ukrainian drones across 10 regions overnight in what appears to be the largest drone attack on Russia in three years. The attack killed one person and injured several others. Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the incident.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border, saw the most drones, with 126 shot down. Another 91 were intercepted over the Moscow region. Other affected regions included Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh near the border, as well as Kaluga, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, and Ryazan deeper inside Russia.

The attack took place just hours before a Ukrainian delegation under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was reportedly prepared to meet the US Secretary of State Mark Rubio in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the three-year war with Russia.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Crown Prince meets Ukrainian President Zelensky, US Secretary of State Rubio

Mar 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to visit India on Indo-Pacific tour

Mar 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mexico: 32 killed in two separate bus accidents

Mar 11, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Crown Prince meets Ukrainian President Zelensky, US Secretary of State Rubio

11 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to visit India on Indo-Pacific tour

11 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian air defences shoot down 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 regions

11 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mexico: 32 killed in two separate bus accidents

11 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!