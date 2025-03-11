Russian air defences shoot down 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 regions

WEB DESK

The Russian military today announced that its air defences shot down 337 Ukrainian drones across 10 regions overnight in what appears to be the largest drone attack on Russia in three years. The attack killed one person and injured several others. Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the incident.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border, saw the most drones, with 126 shot down. Another 91 were intercepted over the Moscow region. Other affected regions included Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh near the border, as well as Kaluga, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, and Ryazan deeper inside Russia.

The attack took place just hours before a Ukrainian delegation under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was reportedly prepared to meet the US Secretary of State Mark Rubio in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the three-year war with Russia.