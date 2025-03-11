Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to visit India on Indo-Pacific tour

Mar 11, 2025


US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard will visit India as part of a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific. In a social media post yesterday, Gabbard said that the visit aims to build strong relationships and open lines of communication to achieve US President Donald Trump’s objectives of peace and freedom.

This will be Gabbard’s first visit to India since becoming the eighth Senate-confirmed Director of National Intelligence and the first female combat veteran to hold the position in Trump’s second administration. She previously met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month during his visit to Washington, D.C., for a bilateral meeting with Trump at the White House.

