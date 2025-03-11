Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Mar 11, 2025
Saudi Crown Prince meets Ukrainian President Zelensky, US Secretary of State Rubio

AMN

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jeddah last evening. Both Zelenskyy and Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the US-Ukraine talks, reportedly scheduled for today.

The Crown Prince welcomed Zelenskyy at Al-Salam Palace with an official reception, followed by formal talks. Earlier, Prince Salman also met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to the US State Department, Rubio will remain in Jeddah until tomorrow and meet with a Ukrainian delegation to advance US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Saudi media reported that Rubio was optimistic about the upcoming meeting, however, he noted that details still needed to be finalized on a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine.

