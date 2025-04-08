Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

South Korea Sets June 3 Presidential Poll After Yoon’s Impeachment

Apr 8, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The South Korean government today officially set June 3rd as the date for the next presidential election, following the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The announcement came at a Cabinet meeting after the Constitutional Court upheld Yoon’s impeachment due to his brief imposition of martial law in December. The new president will assume office immediately after the election, without a transition team. Yoon became South Korea’s second president to be removed from office, following the 2017 impeachment of Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal.

