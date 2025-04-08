India, Portugal Mark 50 Years of Restored Diplomatic Ties

Tanmay Lal, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), briefed the media today on the successful state visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Portugal. The visit, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations, is the first state visit to Portugal in 27 years.

Secretary Tanmay Lal highlighted that the close ties between India and Portugal also contribute significantly to the broader India- EU partnership. This visit is especially significant as both India and Portugal are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

During the visit, the president had a fruitful meeting with Portugal’s prime minister, Luis Montenegro. The two leaders engaged in detailed discussions on a wide range of bilateral and international issues. They emphasised the importance of enhanced mutual cooperation in various sectors. In addition to the high-level talks between the president and prime minister of Montenegro, bilateral discussions were held across various levels. The president was given a grand and warm welcome in Portugal, reflecting the strength of the ties between the two nations.