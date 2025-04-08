Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Portugal Mark 50 Years of Restored Diplomatic Ties

Apr 8, 2025
India, Portugal Mark 50 Years of Restored Diplomatic Ties: MEA Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal

Tanmay Lal, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), briefed the media today on the successful state visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Portugal. The visit, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations, is the first state visit to Portugal in 27 years.

Secretary Tanmay Lal highlighted that the close ties between India and Portugal also contribute significantly to the broader India- EU partnership. This visit is especially significant as both India and Portugal are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

During the visit, the president had a fruitful meeting with Portugal’s prime minister, Luis Montenegro. The two leaders engaged in detailed discussions on a wide range of bilateral and international issues. They emphasised the importance of enhanced mutual cooperation in various sectors. In addition to the high-level talks between the president and prime minister of Montenegro, bilateral discussions were held across various levels. The president was given a grand and warm welcome in Portugal, reflecting the strength of the ties between the two nations.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Supreme Court denies 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana’s plea to halt extradition to India

Apr 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

U.S. begins Iran nuclear talks, warns of unprecedented strikes if deal fails

Apr 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukraine to discuss U.S. deal on rare earths amid war support talks

Apr 8, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

US: Trump slaps 104% tariff on China after Beijing misses deadline

8 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Stocks Rebound Despite US Tariff Threats; European Markets Also Rise

8 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Supreme Court denies 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana’s plea to halt extradition to India

8 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

U.S. begins Iran nuclear talks, warns of unprecedented strikes if deal fails

8 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!