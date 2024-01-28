South Korea says North Korea fired several cruise missiles

AMN

South Korea’s military said on Sunday that North Korea fired several cruise missiles that flew over waters near a major military shipyard on the country’s eastern coast, extending a streak in weapons tests that are worsening tensions with the United States, South Korea and Japan.



The missile launches followed a separate round of North Korean cruise missile tests last week and a January 14 test-firing of the country’s first solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile.



South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said they detected the missiles over waters near the North Korean port of Sinpo, where the North has a major shipyard building key naval vessels, including missile-firing submarines.



The South Korea’s military didn’t immediately provide specific launch details, including the number of missiles fired, how far they flew and whether they were launched from land or naval assets.