UN to punish staff involved in Hamas’ Oct 7 ‘acts of terror’ in Israel: Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed on Sunday to hold to account any U.N. employee involved in acts of terror after allegations that some refugee agency staffers were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Guterres implored governments to continue supporting the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) after nine countries paused funding.

In his first direct comments on the issue, the U.N. chief gave details about the UNRWA staffers implicated in the abhorrent alleged acts. Of the 12 implicated, he said, nine had been terminated, one was confirmed dead and the identities of the other two were being clarified.

