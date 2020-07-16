Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2020 12:02:27      انڈین آواز

South China Sea: India has abiding interest in peace & stability in region, says MEA

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s External Affairs Ministry today said that South China Sea was a part of global commons and India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region. Replying to a media query, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India’s position on this issue has been clear and consistent.

He said, India firmly stands for the freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in these international waterways, in accordance with international law, notably UNCLOS.

He said India also believes that any differences be resolved peacefully by respecting the legal and diplomatic processes and without resorting to threat or use of force.

In response to a query on Nepal Prime Minister’s recent comments on Lord Ram, the spokesperson said India’s rich civilizational heritage is known to the world. He added that Nepal Foreign Ministry had already given clarification in this regard.

“We firmly stand for the freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in these international waterways, in accordance with international law, notably UNCLOS,” Srivastava told reporters in what can be seen as comments tacitly backing the US position.

“India also believes that any differences be resolved peacefully by respecting the legal and diplomatic processes and without resorting to threat or use of force,” he added.

Earlier this week, Foreign Affairs Ministry of Nepal had clarified that the remarks made by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Lord Ram and his birthplace are not linked to any political subject and have no intention at all to hurt the feeling and sentiment of anyone. It said the remarks were not meant to debase the significance of Ayodhya and the cultural value it bears.

