South Africa: 12 killed, 45 injured in bus accident

At least 12 people were killed and 45 others injured when a bus overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa today, throwing passengers out of the vehicle. A spokesman for the city’s Ekurhuleni Emergency Management, William Ntladi, said emergency crews were trying to lift the bus back onto its wheels to check if any more victims were trapped underneath. Mr. Ntladi added that several people were lying across the road when emergency crews arrived at the scene. The mishap occurred early in the morning on a highway near Johannesburg’s main O.R. Tambo International Airport. The bus was lying on its side near the edge of the highway.

