Bangladesh court orders freezing of 124 bank accounts linked to Hasina, family

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

A Dhaka court on Tuesday directed the Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to freeze 124 bank accounts belonging to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and five of their family members, citing corruption allegations. The order covers accounts linked to Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, Rehana’s husband Shafiq Ahmed Siddiq, and their family members Bushra Siddiq and Shaheen Siddiq.



Judge Md. Zakir Hossain of Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge’s court issued the directive after ACC deputy director Monirul Islam informed the court that Hasina and her family were allegedly trying to transfer funds from these accounts.



Additionally, the court imposed travel bans on Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, and Rehana’s children—Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, and Azmina Siddiq Ruponti. The ACC initiated investigations on December 17, 2024, into allegations of embezzling Tk 80,000 crore from nine major projects, including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Another probe, launched on December 22, 2024, is investigating claims of laundering $300 million to the United States by Hasina and Joy.



On Monday, the ACC approved charge sheets against Hasina, Rehana, and four family members in six cases related to the alleged misuse of power in acquiring plots under the Dhaka’s Purbachal New Town project.

BFIU finds bdt 635cr in 124 frozen bank accounts of Sheikh Hasina, family

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has found 635.14 crore Bangladeshi taka (bdt) in 124 frozen bank accounts of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her family members, and related individuals and institutions. Additionally, the BFIU has seized eight plots, including a 60-katha RAJUK plot with a deed value of bdt 1.80 crore, along with 10 decimal land holdings valued at bdt 8.85 crore. This information was disclosed by the Bangladesh Bank at a high-level meeting on prevention of money laundering chaired by the interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamana on Monday (March 10). The press wing of the chief adviser’s office released the statement.



The report revealed that assets linked to Sheikh Hasina, her family, and affiliated individuals and organizations have been found in the United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Cayman Islands. It also noted the presence of a Russian ‘slush fund’ in a Malaysian account. Following investigations, charge sheets have been filed in six cases against Hasina’s family members and associated institutions on charges of fraud and forgery. Seven family members have also been barred from travelling abroad, said the statement. Among the 11 money laundering cases prioritised by the interim government for resolution by 2025, the case against Sheikh Hasina and her family ranks as the top priority.