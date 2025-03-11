Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh sees surge in rape cases

Mar 11, 2025

Student-police clashes erupt amid protests against Yunus-led interim govt

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Amid ongoing protests against rising gender-based violence in Bangladesh, six children were raped across six districts, sparking nationwide outrage and clashes between students and police. Protesters are holding the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government responsible for failing to curb crimes against women, while opposition parties criticize its deteriorating law and order.


At least seven people were arrested on rape charges on Monday. Among the victims, an assaulted teenage girl died by suicide after being vilified in a local arbitration meeting. Another eight-year-old girl of Magura remains critical.


As anger grows, students from 30 colleges staged protests at the capital’s Shahbagh area, chanting slogans like “We want justice” and “Death penalty for rapists.” Protesters attempted to march towards Chief Adviser Yunus’ residence but were met with police resistance, leading to clashes near Hotel InterContinental around 3:20pm on Tuesday. Police used batons to disperse the demonstrators.
Meanwhile, a five-member delegation was allowed to submit a nine-point memorandum to Yunus, demanding capital punishment for rapists, a special tribunal for violence against women, and the resignation of home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retired) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Dhaka University Professor Tasneem Siraj Mahboob called for Chowdhury’s dismissal instead of resignation. “Resignation is an honorable exit. He doesn’t deserve that honor,” she told.


Political parties also blame the interim government for the crisis. BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed accused the administration of inaction, saying, “If the government functioned properly, rape and violence wouldn’t have escalated.” Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar echoed the sentiment, stating, “Women and children are not safe anywhere—buses, schools, or even their homes.” Despite public fury, the interim regime has yet to take decisive action, raising concerns over Bangladesh’s worsening security situation.

