Somalia extends deadline for completion of long-delayed parliamentary elections

AMN/ WEB DESK

Somali leaders have extended the deadline for the completion of long-delayed parliamentary elections to 15th March. They had been scheduled to conclude by 25th February.

Somali leaders cited drought, security concerns and financial challenges for the extension of the deadline, a privately owned Radio reported.

So far, 64% of the seats in the 275-member lower house of parliament have been filled. On 11 January, the US threatened to impose sanctions, including visa restrictions, on Somali politicians who further delayed the process.