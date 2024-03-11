FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2024 01:10:15      انڈین آواز

Smriti Irani laid foundation stone of 38 projects for development of Buddhist communities

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani has virtually laid the foundation stone of 38 projects worth 225 crore rupees for the development of Buddhist communities across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and the Union Territory of Ladakh. These projects are being implemented under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram. 

Addressing the event, the Minister said that the Government today dedicated a Buddhist development plan for the growth and prosperity of Buddhist minorities. She said this initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’sEk Bharat Shreshta Bharat resolution. On the occasion, the Minister also announced that the Government will establish a Centre in reference to Buddhist Literature, Skill, and Language at Delhi University in the next two days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

رمضان المبارک میں ملازمین کے ساتھ رعایت کیجئے

*مولانا سید عمران اختر عطاری مدنی حضورِ اکرم صلَّی اللہ عل ...

ٹی ایم سی نے مغربی بنگال کی تمام 42 لوک سبھا سیٹوں پر امیدواروں کا اعلان کیا۔ یوسف پٹھان، مہوا موئیتا فہرست میں شامل

اپوزیشن کے انڈیا اتحاد کو ایک جھٹکا دیتے ہوئے، ترنمول کانگری ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart