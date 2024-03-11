Smriti Irani laid foundation stone of 38 projects for development of Buddhist communities

AMN

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani has virtually laid the foundation stone of 38 projects worth 225 crore rupees for the development of Buddhist communities across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and the Union Territory of Ladakh. These projects are being implemented under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

Addressing the event, the Minister said that the Government today dedicated a Buddhist development plan for the growth and prosperity of Buddhist minorities. She said this initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’sEk Bharat Shreshta Bharat resolution. On the occasion, the Minister also announced that the Government will establish a Centre in reference to Buddhist Literature, Skill, and Language at Delhi University in the next two days.