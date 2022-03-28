FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2022 01:28:04      انڈین آواز

Small entrepreneurs playing major role in govt procurement through GeM: PM

Prime Minister said that small entrepreneurs are playing a major role in government procurement through Government e-Market place – GeM. He added that a much transparent system has been developed through technology. During the last one year through the GeM portal, the government has purchased items worth more than one lakh crore rupees.

Close to 1.25 lakh small entrepreneurs, and small shopkeepers from every corner of the country have sold their goods directly to the government. Mr Modi said there was a time when only big companies could sell goods to the government but that is changing now. He said even the smallest of shopkeepers can sell one’s goods to the government on the GeM Portal now. He said New India not only dreams big, but also shows the courage to reach that goal.

