Six killed in building fire in Dhaka

Jan 16, 2026

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

At least six people were killed when a fire ripped through a residential building in Dhaka’s Uttara area early Friday, police said.

The blaze broke out around 7.50am on the first floor of a seven-storey building in Sector 11, Road 18, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room. Two units from the Uttara Fire Station reached the spot within minutes and began firefighting operations at 7.58am. Firefighters brought the flames under control by 8.25am, while the fire was fully extinguished around 10am, said Talha Bin Zasim of the Fire Service Media Wing.

Uttara West Police Station officer-in-charge Rafiq Ahmed said the bodies were recovered from different hospitals. The deceased were identified as Fazle Rabbi (37), his wife Afroza Akter and their two-year-old son Kazi Faiaz Rishan, as well as Hares (52) and his 17-year-old son Rahab. The identity of another victim could not be confirmed immediately.

At least 13 people were rescued from the building and taken to Kuwait Maitri Hospital, where three were declared dead on arrival, fire service officials said. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as the fire spread. Mahmuda Aktar, a resident of a neighbouring building, said she heard people shouting “fire, fire” and saw flames leaping from the first floor. “Several people, including a woman, were screaming for help from inside,” she told journalists, adding that she alerted the fire service. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Fire service officials said an investigation would be conducted to determine the origin of the blaze.

