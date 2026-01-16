The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman pays courtesy call on Yunus with family

Jan 16, 2026

Zakir Hossain, Dhaka

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, accompanied by his family members, paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Thursday evening, marking his first formal meeting with the head of the interim government since its formation. The meeting took place at the State Guest House Jamuna around 7.30pm. Tarique Rahman was accompanied by his wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, and daughter Barrister Zaima Rahman.

In a Facebook post, Tarique Rahman said he and his family met Yunus as part of a courtesy visit. A press release from the chief adviser’s press wing said the two families spent more than an hour together, during which Tarique Rahman and his family exchanged greetings with Yunus and his daughter, Dina Yunus. The BNP Media Cell clarified that the visit carried no political agenda and was purely a courtesy call following the demise of former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. Tarique Rahman had earlier held a private meeting with Prof Yunus on June 13 last year during the latter’s visit to London. That meeting took place at the Dorchester Hotel, after which a joint statement was issued. At the time, Tarique was serving as the BNP’s acting chairman. After nearly 18 years in exile in London, Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh on December 25 last year. Khaleda Zia passed away on December 30 while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Following her death, the BNP reorganised its top leadership, formally appointing Tarique Rahman as party chairman on January 9.

