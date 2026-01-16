Indian youth are solving real-world problems through startups: PM Modi

Last Updated on January 16, 2026 9:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

ANDALIB AKHTER / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described the Startup India programme as more than a government scheme, calling it a “Rainbow Vision” that links diverse sectors with fresh opportunities.

Speaking at an event here to mark ten years of Startup India on National Startup Day, the Prime Minister said the mission has evolved into a nationwide revolution within a decade, creating a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across India.

Highlighting India’s growing global stature, Mr Modi noted that the country has emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. He emphasised that India’s youth are no longer just seeking jobs but are focused on solving real-world problems through innovation.

Praising young entrepreneurs for their courage and creativity, the Prime Minister said their ability to dream big and think differently is driving India’s transformation into a hub of innovation and opportunity.

He noted that India is the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. Observing that India’s youth are focused on solving real problems, the Prime Minister commended young innovators for their courage to dream anew.

The Prime Minister underlined that today marks the milestone of ten years of Startup India and that this journey is not merely the success story of a government scheme but the journey of millions of dreams and the realisation of countless imaginations. He pointed out that a decade ago, there were fewer than 500 startups in the country, while today the number has risen to more than two lakh. He noted that in 2014, India was home to just four unicorns, but now there are nearly 125 active unicorns. He said the world is watching this success story with amazement.

Mr Modi emphasised that courage is the first condition for enterprise, acknowledging the immense courage and risks the youth have taken to reach this stage. He noted that earlier risk-taking was discouraged in the country, but today it has become mainstream, and those who think beyond monthly salaries are not only accepted but also respected.

Our goal is that in the next ten years, we further build on the ongoing momentum in the world of StartUps so that India leads the world in emerging trends and futuristic technologies.#10YearsOfStartupIndia pic.twitter.com/pQSll6h0bC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2026

The Prime Minister also lauded the role of women in the startup ecosystem, noting that over 45 percent of recognised startups in India have at least one female director or partner. He added that, in terms of women-led startup funding, India boasts the second-largest ecosystem in the world, and this growing inclusivity within the startup sector is enhancing the country’s potential.

On the occasion, Mr Modi also visited the exhibition area at the event and interacted with exhibitors. In his address, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that in the last decade, a big change has been brought in the startup ecosystem under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Startup India was launched on 16 January 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a transformative national programme to nurture innovation, promote entrepreneurship and enable investment-driven growth. The objective of this initiative is to make India a nation of job creators rather than job seekers.

Over the past decade, Startup India has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s economic and innovation architecture. It has strengthened institutional mechanisms, expanded access to capital and mentorship, and fostered an enabling environment for startups to grow and scale across sectors and geographies. India’s startup ecosystem has witnessed unprecedented expansion during this period, with more than two lakh startups recognised across the country.