ED attaches properties worth Rs 10.86 crore in land fraud case

Jan 16, 2026

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chandigarh Zonal Office, has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth 10.86 Crore rupees under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a land fraud case.

ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Haryana Police against some individuals. Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly acted in connivance with close associates to cheat members of the public and generate Proceeds of Crime (POC). The ED said that POC was subsequently invested in movable and immovable assets, as well as cryptocurrencies.

The agency said that the investigation also revealed that the accused are habitual offenders, with multiple FIRs registered against them. They cheated people by making false promises related to sale of plots and high returns on investments.

It said that earlier searches conducted at 10 locations in this case led to the recovery of cryptocurrencies worth 17 Crore rupees and the amount of 46 Lakh rupees in various bank accounts, which were frozen under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

