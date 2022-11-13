Six feared dead as two World War II-era planes collide during airshow in Dallas

WEB DESK

US aviation authorities confirmed that six people are feared dead after two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed during an airshow in Dallas.

A number of videos of the mid-air collision were making rounds on Twitter. In the videos, the two aircraft appeared to collide in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the crash at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow on Saturday, which describes itself as the US’s premiere WW2 air show.

One of the plane was B-17 bomber which played a major role in winning the air war against Germany in WW2. The second plane, a P-63 Kingcobra, was a fighter aircraft used only by the Soviet Air Force.