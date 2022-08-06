FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Aug 2022 10:53:55      انڈین آواز

Sisodia accuses ex-Delhi LG Baijal of changing stance on opening liquor shops

Leave a comment
Published On: By

“The new policy was implemented in 2021. But the implementation was stopped by some people in power to benefit a select few. I have written to the CBI, urging them to probe how and why this happened.”

Image

Staff Reporter

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today accused former lieutenant governor Anil Baijal of changing his stand over opening liquor vends in unauthorised areas and claimed that it led to a loss of thousands of crores of rupees to the city government.

At a press conference here, Sisodia said he has sent the details of the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asserted that there should be a probe into it.

“Under the new excise policy, 849 shops were to be opened across Delhi, including in unauthorised areas. The LG did not object to the proposal and approved it,” Sisodia said.

However, on November 15 last year, two days before the implementation of the policy, the LG changed his stand and introduced a condition that permission from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would be needed for opening liquor shops in unauthorised areas, he alleged.

The Delhi excise policy has emerged as a flashpoint between the AAP and the BJP-ruled central government. Before Sisodia, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had written to the central probe agency, recommending a probe into the liquor policy that was cleared by the Aam Aadmi Party government last year. The policy amid the row was then put on hold but given a temporary extension for one month.

“The new policy was implemented in 2021. But the implementation was stopped by some people in power to benefit a select few. I have written to the CBI, urging them to probe how and why this happened.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Pole positions for Prabhu Arunagiri, Kayan Zubin Patel at National Motorcycle Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Chennai, 5 August ;  Veteran Prabhu Arunagiri  (Pacer Yamaha)  and Mumbai ...

CWG 2022 Day 8: India qualifies for finals of Men’s 4X400m relay after creating new Asian record

SPORTS DESK On Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in Wrestling, India's Deepak Punia is through ...

Chess Olympiad: India A, India C to clash in the 7th round

Harpal Singh Bedi India A and I, will lock horns in a crucial seventh-round match in the open section at th ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart