Singapore announces additional 3.5bn to support economy

WEB DESK

Singapore today announced an additional budget of 3.5 billion US dollar to support jobs and mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the country’s economy. It comes days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the closure of most workplaces as part of his decisive move to contain the spread of the disease. The third tranche of COVID-19 support measures includes wage subsidies for every local worker, cash payouts for all adult citizens and more help for the self-employed.