Sikkim: Rescue, relief and evacuation efforts continues through the day

AMN

In Sikkim, rescue, relief and evacuation efforts continued through the day today, focusing especially on Mangan district in the north. A total of 99 people, including tourists and locals, were evacuated from Lachung and Lachen by Indian Air Force helicopters to the Army Helipad, Libing in Gangtok. Evacuation through helicopters resumed this morning after being suspended yesterday due to unfavorable weather.

So far, over 2,500 people have been rescued and around 3,600 have been evacuated. The death toll stands at 37 while 78 people are still missing. Over 3,700 people are sheltered at relief camps.