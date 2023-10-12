Centre approves 7 bridge projects worth 118 Crore 50 lakh rupees in Arunachal Pradesh

AMN

BJPCentre has approved seven bridge projects worth 118 Crore 50 lakh rupees in Arunachal Pradesh under the Setu Bandhan Scheme.

Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that these projects will enhance connectivity and boost economic growth across all sectors. He added that the projects align with the Nation’s commitment to improve the overall quality of life and promote the socio-economic growth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The approved bridges are four Reinforced Cement Concrete bridges, Three bridges on National Highway 313, and one Steel Composite bridge.