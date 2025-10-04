Shubman Gill Named India’s ODI Captain for Australia Tour

Last Updated on October 4, 2025 11:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s new ODI captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma for the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia.

This marks Gill’s inaugural series as the captain of the ODI team, following his previous leadership roles in the Test and T20I formats. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also revealed the squad for the subsequent five-match T20I series that will follow the ODIs.

Although Rohit has stepped down as captain, he remains part of the ODI squad and rejoins the Indian team alongside veteran batter Virat Kohli. The dynamic pair has not represented India since the Champions Trophy final in March of this year. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the vice-captain.

On the other hand, Gill, at 26 years old, has limited experience in captaincy within the 50-over format, having led only six times in List-A cricket with a win-loss record of 5:1. Earlier this year, after being named Test captain, Gill started with a 2-2 series draw against England and recently achieved a commanding victory in his sixth Test match in charge against the West Indies, winning by an innings and 140 runs. To date, Gill has participated in 55 ODIs, accumulating 2775 runs and eight centuries throughout his career.

India’s ODI squad for Australia includes Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.